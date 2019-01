The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed numerous facts of attempts of Russian secret services to recruit Ukrainian servicemen when they had to travel to occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to come to diplomatic institutions of the Russian Federation.

The press service of the SBU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The employees of the main department of the military counterintelligence of the SBU have exposed numerous facts of attempts of secret services of the Russian Federation to recruit servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine for obtaining secret information about the defense sector of our country. The officers of the SBU have established two facts of contacts of servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine with Russian secret services during their trips for personal reasons to the temporary occupied territories of Donbas, during visiting the diplomatic institutions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine," reads the statement.

The statement reads that the secret services of the Russian Federation intimidated the servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine.

The two officers of the Ukrainian armed forces did not commit illegal actions and did not do harm to the interests of Ukraine.

The SBU warns citizens of Ukraine against trips to the Russian Federation, to the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and the Crimea annexed by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine says 90% of Ukrainian citizens working in the Russian Federation have undergone attempts of recruitment by Russian secret services.