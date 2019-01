International recruiting portal HeadHunter Ukraine has named the top employers of the country in 2018. The rating was compiled in three stages – the first two involved an opinion poll of 3,000 respondents and the third one – opinion poll among experts. In the final rating, the company took into consideration the opinion of the respondents and experts as 60/40.

During the interviews of the respondents, the company determined what they value most in an employer, what they look at, when they choose, which employer is the most attractive in the labor market.

Experts took into consideration transparency and social responsibility of business, maturity level of HR function in the company, level of development of training system and corporate culture, employer’s reputation, social guarantees for the employees, employer’s care about the employers, their involvement in business.

TOP 20 employers of the country in different spheres (in alphabetical order):

1+1 Media

Agrotech

Alfa-Bank

Winner

WOG

Vodafone Ukraine

EY

Kyivstar

Coca-Cola

COMFY

Credit Agricole Bank

Microsoft Ukraine

McDonald’s Ukraine

Nova Poshta

OLX

PrivatBank

Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Samsung Ukraine

TC STB

Farmak

The majority of the interviewed respondents want to work in IT.

The most important factor, when choosing an employee, in the opinion of 71% of the respondents is stability of the company, the second most important is corporate culture – 45%, the third is social responsibility – 34%.

Criteria for choosing an employer:

Stability of the company – 71%

Corporate culture (values, mission) – 45%

Social Responsibility – 34%

Office location – 24%

Foreign investment / International capital – 24%

Reviews about the company in open sources – 23%

Business area – 20%

Popularity of the brand – 17%

Recommendations of acquaintances – 15%

Position in business ratings – 7%

Other – 4%.

Instead, when choosing a job offer, the top three criteria are salary, professional development and possibility of career growth.