Ukraine Climbs 10 Positions To 120th Of 180 Places In Corruption Perceptions Index Of Transparency Internation

Ukraine has climbed ten positions to the 120th of 180 places in Corruption Perceptions Index of the Transparency International anti-corruption non-government organization for 2018.

Transparency International Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukraine got 32 points of 100 possible points in the survey of Transparency International 'Corruption Perceptions Index' for 2018 and took the 120th place among 180 countries.

Ukraine got 30 points of 100 possible points in the survey of Transparency International 'Corruption Perceptions Index' for 2017 and took the 130th place.

Russia got 28 points and dropped to the 138th place, Poland got 38 points and remained in the 60th place, Belarus is in the 70th place with 44 points, Moldova is in the 117th place with 33 points.

Since its inception in 1995, the Corruption Perceptions Index, Transparency International’s research product, has become the global indicator of public sector corruption.

The index offers an annual snapshot of the relative degree of corruption by ranking countries and territories from all over the globe.

The 2018 CPI draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories, giving each a score from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine expects the country to climb to higher than the 50th place in the Corruption Perceptions Index until 2020.