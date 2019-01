An explosion at the Dniprovskyi coke plant in Dnipropetrovsk region wounded five employees.

The press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There was an explosion at the Dniprovskyi coke plant. There are injured people," reads the statement.

The explosion occurred at 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire on 200 square meters was extinguished at 4.07 a.m. Some equipment of the plant has been damaged.

The statement reads that five people have been hospitalized in grave conditions.

Investigation is underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) is continuing the consideration of the case involving acquisition of more than 50% of the Dniprovskyi coke plant by the Metinvest group.

The Evraz Dniprodzerzhynsk Coke Plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) decided in September 2017 to change its name for the Dniprovskyi coke plant.