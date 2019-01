NACB Classifies Information About Possible Criminal Cases Against Kyiv Mayor Klitschko, Ministers Hrynevych An

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) says information about possible criminal cases against Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Education and Science Minister Lilia Hrynevych, and Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak is classified.

The NACB said this to Ukrainian News Agency following an inquiry.

Journalists asked for information from the NACB whether it was investigating criminal cases against Kyiv Mayor Klitschko, Education and Science Minister Hrynevych, and Defense Minister Poltorak and whether the cases had been registered in the state register of pretrial investigations in compliance with court rulings.

According to the answer of the NACB, this information is classified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court in Ukraine has obliged the NACB to open a power abuse case against Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Ukrainian courts have also obliged the NACB top open power abuse cases against Education and Science Minister Lilia Hrynevych, and Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak.