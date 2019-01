The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has registered former deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada (2012-2014) Ruslan Koshulynskyi the presidential candidate for the March 31 elections.

The Central Election Commission endorsed the decision at its sitting on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He was born in 1969, running from the All-Ukrainian Association Svoboda party.

The Central Election Commission also registered Oleksandr Danyliuk, the former adviser of Defense Minister Valerii Heletei (in 2014), the presidential candidate.

Oleksandr Danyliuk is registered as an independent candidate.

The Central Election Commission denied Oleksandr Kovalchuk registration as presidential candidate as he had not deposited the fee.

Thus, as of January 28, the Central Election Commission has registered 22 presidential candidates.

On Monday, the Central Election Commission received documents for registration from Oleksandr Soloviov, the leader of the Wise Power Party.

On Monday, the Central Election Commission received documents from former MP Mykola Haber and citizen Oleksandr Hokov.

The Commission has documents of nine applicants for consideration.

The deadline for submission of documents for registration of presidential candidates is February 3, 2019.

During the presidential elections in 2014 the Central Election Commission registered 23 presidential candidates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the presidential election campaign began on December 31, 2018.

Ukraine will elect its president on March 31, 2019.

The law on the 2019 state budget allocates UAH 2.4 billion for the holding of the presidential elections.