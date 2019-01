The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered a special investigation regarding observation of the tax legislation by former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk.

This is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The special investigation will address the period of 1998-2016.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has received a motion from prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office Chubarova.

The motion reads that the main investigation department of the Prosecutor General's Office carries out investigation within a criminal case of July 4, 2017, on signs of crimes described by Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (tax evasion).

In 2010-2014, Danyliuk was the head of the Coordination center for economic reforms with the Presidential Administration. His income during the period amounted to UAH 556,162.

During the period he purchased a house for 290 square meters worth UAH 2.054 million and a car BMW Х5.

In 2014, he deposited at Ukrsotsbank UAH 519,665.

The Prosecutor General's Office has arrived at a conclusion that Danyliuk may be guilty of tax evasion.

The court ordered to carry out the tax investigation against Danyliuk on January 22, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed Finance Minister Danyliuk.

Danyliuk was appointed the minister on April 14, 2016.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has granted the Prosecutor General's Office access to information about crossings of the state border by Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk between January 1, 2004, and January 1, 2011.