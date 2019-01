Ukraine and Norway have signed preliminary contracts for USD 1.5 billion.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has said this in a statement with reference to Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, we signed preliminary contracts for about USD 1.5 billion, of which about USD 1 billion are investments in renewable energy," said Groysman at the end of the Ukrainian-Norwegian business forum.

He also added that the range of cooperation between the countries is quite large: the agricultural sector, IT, automobile manufacturing.

At the same time, the renewable energy segment includes wind power, solar power and hydropower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Norway intend to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

Groysman called on Norwegian investors during an official visit to Norway to take part in an auction for the sale of special permits for the use of oil and gas subsoil.