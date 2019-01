Public Council of International Experts Vetoes 39 Of 113 Candidates For Judges Of Higher Anti-Corruption Court

The Public Council of International Experts has imposed vetoes against 39 of 113 candidates for the posts of judges of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.

Serhii Koziakov, the head of the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges, announced this at news briefing on Monday, January 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Public Council of International Experts has held six meetings.

Another three candidates have decided to stop their participation in the competition.

Thus, the number of candidates for the posts of judges of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court is 71, including 50 men and 21 women.

The canidates will undergo interviews with members of the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine created the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.

The state budget for 2019 provides for allocation of UAH 318 million to finance the Higher Anticorruption Court.

In November 2018, the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges began to test applicants for 39 vacancies of judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court.