Top 100 taxpayers increased payments to the consolidated state budget of Ukraine by 14% to UAH 291.7 billion in 2018.

The press service of the State Fiscal Service’s Office of Major Taxpayers announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The biggest taxpayer in 2018 was the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company which paid UAH 41.255 billion of taxes serviced by the Office of Major Taxpayers. The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company was the second with UAH 28.115 billion and the Ukrnafta Company was the third with UAH 15.544 billion.

The statement reads that the extractive industries delegated 22 companies to the list of 100 major taxpayers.

The energy sector delegated 10 companies to the list. In particular, the Enerhorynok Company paid UAH 6.541 billion to the consolidated state budget of Ukraine in 2018, the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company paid UAH 6.407 billion to the consolidated state budget of Ukraine and the Centerenergo power generating company paid UAH 2.936 billion.

The transport sector has 17 companies in the list of mayor taxpayers. In particular, the Ukrtransgaz Company paid UAH 6.636 billion, Ukrzaliznytsia paid UAH 5.224 billion, and the Ukrainian Seaport Authority paid UAH 3.048 billion to the consolidated state budget of Ukraine in 2018.

The list of top 100 taxpayers also includes eight distilleries, seven metal companies, one engineering company (Motor Sich), nine banks, four tobacco companies, and five retail companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Fiscal Service’s Office of Major Taxpayers levied an additional UAH 2.6 billion in taxes and penalties as a result of the sharing tax information with the competent authorities in other countries in 2018.