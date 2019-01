Ukraine counts on an active role of Norway in strengthening European and Euro-Atlantic unity in counteracting the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine announced this in a statement following a meeting of Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Ine Eriksen Soreide, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman began his official visit to Norway on Monday.

"And now we are hailing the dynamics and effectiveness of the political dialogue and count on Norway's influential role in further strengthening the European and Euro-Atlantic unity in counteracting the aggressive actions of Russia," Prime Minister Groysman said at the meeting.

"The parties agreed that one of the tools to counteract aggression is a sanction policy that should be only strengthened," reads the statement.

Within the framework of the visit Prime Minister Groysman is scheduled to have talks with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg and with other members of the Government of Norway, to have an audience with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, to meet with the President of the Storting Tone Wilhelmsen Troen.

Prime Minister Groysman together with the Prime Minister of Norway will open a Ukrainian-Norwegian business forum.

The statement reads that some bilateral documents will also be signed during the visit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects Norway to invest EUR 400 million in the renewable energy sector.

Ukraine considers that most promising sectors for cooperation with Norway include the renewable energy, the IT sector, the energy saving, the environment protection, production of hydrocarbons, shipbuilding, and education.

Prime Minister Groysman expects investment from Norway in the green energy will grow significantly.

More than 50 companies from Norway are implementing their investment projects in Ukraine.