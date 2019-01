The Infrastructure Ministry says the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine sees the introduction of the Hyperloop transport system in the country as promising.

The press service of the Infrastructure Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The scientists are confident that the production facilities, investment opportunities and managerial advantages will facilitate successful development of the HypeUA project. According to scientists, the Hyperloop can become a separate transport service which will push the development of other industries linked with it," reads the statement.

The statement reads that the National Academy of Science gave its position during a presentation of a research in Kyiv on January 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine and the Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Company (the United States) have agreed to cooperate in the technologies of vacuum tube train.

In February 2018, the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine moved forward with an initiative to create a center of transport novelties in Dnipro for testing the Hyperloop transport system.

The initiative has been supported by the National Academy of Science of Ukraine, the Ukroboronprom state concern of the defense industry, the Interpipe holding company, and others.