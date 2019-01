Poroshenko To Ask CEC To Register Him As Presidential Candidate On January 29

Representative of the President in the Parliament Iryna Lutsenko (the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) stated that the incumbent President Petro Poroshenko intends to submit documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for his registration as a candidate in the presidential elections on January 29.

She said this on the air of the Priamyi TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I think that this process (Poroshenko’s nomination as a candidate for presidential elections) will be observed by the Ukrainian society on the 29th (January),” she said.

Also, according to Lutsenko, on January 29, Poroshenko will present his election program.

At the same time, she did not specify whether the incumbent President would run as a self-nominee candidate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC registered the chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yuliya Tymoshenko and the chairperson of the Radical Party faction in the Verkhovna Rada Oleh Liashko, as well as 4 more candidates for the elections of the President on March 31.