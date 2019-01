National Corpus Not To Nominate Candidate For President And To Take Part In Rada Elections

The National Corps political party (previously - Azov) does not nominate a candidate for President and intends to take part in the elections of the Verkhovna Rada in 2019.

The leader of the party, Member of Parliament Andrii Biletskyi (independent) said this at the 3rd party congress in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This will not happen. I refuse to take part in this farce," the party leader said.

He noted that he does not consider it expedient to take part in the elections of the President and intends to spend the funds of the party on the internal projects of the organization, and not on the election campaign.

At the same time, the party leader announced intention to participate in the elections of the Verkhovna Rada in October 2019.

“We are going to receive and should receive and set ourselves the following task: to get a powerful faction in the 2019 Ukrainian parliament,” said Biletskyi.

The congress was attended by 648 delegates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2017, Biletskyi announced that he intends to run for president.