The Central Election Commission (CEC) registered the chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yuliya Tymoshenko and the chairperson of the Radical Party faction in the Verkhovna Rada Oleh Liashko, as well as 4 more candidates for the elections of the President on March 31.

Relevant decisions were taken at a meeting of the CEC on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tymoshenko is registered from Batkivschyna, Liashko - from the Radical Party.

Also, deputy chairperson of the Opposition Bloc faction Oleksandr Vilkul from the Opposition Bloc - Peace and Development Party, which was renamed on the eve of the elections, was also registered as a candidate.

When registering, the CEC noted that the court proceedings regarding the legality of renaming the party does not prevent the registration of the candidate, and after the court makes a decision, the commission will be able to make changes to the registration decision and the candidate’s information on the ballot.

Besides, the MPs Dmytro Dobrodomov (independent) from the People's Control party and Arkadii Kornatskyi (a member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) are registered as self-nominee.

Oleksandr Moroz (former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada in 1994-1998 and 2006-2007) from the Socialist Party of Oleksandr Moroz was also registered as candidate.

All six candidates are allowed to conduct campaigning from January 26 to 12:00 p.m. on March 29.

The opinions of the CEC members regarding the possibility of considering the registration of Ilia Kiva (former adviser to the Minister of the Interior Arsen Avakov and the former head of the department of drug crime prevention of the National Police) on Friday were divided.

It was decided to consider this issue separately later on Friday after the meeting’s agenda was exhausted.

In total, 19 candidates have already been registered for the elections.

Acceptance of documents for registration will end on February 3.

At that, until March 7 inclusively registered candidates will be able to officially refuse to run.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget provides for UAH 2.4 billion to hold presidential elections on March 31.