The head of the Kvartal 95 studio, who submitted documents for registration to the Central Election Commission on Friday as presidential candidate on the March 31 elections, Volodymyr Zelenskyi declared UAH 7.3 million income for 2017, savings of more than UAH 23.2 million, Range Rover car, his wife’s apartment in Yalta (Russia-annexed Crimea), rental apartment in the United Kingdom together with his wife, and an apartment in Kyiv, owned by a Cypriot company.

This is stated in the candidate’s declaration for 2017, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Out of UAH 7.3 million, UAH 4.4 million was Zelenskyi’s income from business activities, and UAH 1.6 million was salary in Kvartal 95.

His wife also works in Kvartal 95 and received UAH 0.8 million of income for 2017.

The banks Zelenskyi have USD 434,000 (mainly in PrivatBank in Latvia), EUR 132 and UAH 1.2 million, and in cash - USD 285,000, EUR 50,000 and UAH 220,000.

In total, in hryvnia equivalent at the rate of December 31, 2017, this amounts to more than UAH 23.2 million.

His wife has USD 8,700 in bank accounts.

Of the valuable property, the value of which exceeds 100 subsistence minimums, Zelenskyi has a Rolex, Breguet, Bovet, Piaget, Tag Heuer wristwatches, and his wife has a Breguet wristwatch, as well as Graff earrings and a diamond ring.

In May 2016, Zelenskyi purchased a Range Rover Land Rover car (of 2016 for UAH 4.7 million), and his wife has a Mercedes-Benz S500 4 Matic (of 2014) since February 2014 for UAH 1.8 million.

In October 2016, Zelenskyi and his wife received an apartment in Kyiv of 270 square meters (worth UAH 19.3 million), which is owned by the Cyprus company Aldorante Limited, from November 2014 they rented an apartment of 92 square meters in the United Kingdom (worth UAH 42.3 million), and in April 2013, the artist's wife bought an apartment in Yalta for 130 square meters for UAH 1.3 million.

Besides, since 2006 Zelenskyi has an apartment in Kyiv of 132 square meters, since 2007 the apartment of 255 square meters in joint ownership with the artistic directors of Kvartal 95, and since 2009 - of 200 square meters in Kyiv.

Since 2008, he owns a house in Kyiv region of 354 square meters and a land plot of 1,200 square meters, also has two parking spaces in Kyiv.

Since 2014, Zelenskyi’s wife has an apartment in Kyiv for UAH 2.7 million of 284 square meters and 1/3 of non-residential premises in Kyiv of 338 square meters.

In 2017, she acquired 1/2 of non-residential premises in Kyiv of 306 square meters worth UAH 4.4 million.

Zelenskyi is the beneficiary of Kinokvartal, Cyprus Vilhar Holdings Limited and Megiritano Ventures Ltd on the British Virgin Islands, and together with his wife - of Kvartal 95, Cyprus Aldorante Limited, Film Heritage Inc. in Belize and San Tommaso SRL in Italy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 16.1% of respondents surveyed in December by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation named after I. Kucheriv and the sociological service of the Razumkov Center, are ready to vote for the chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association in the Verkhovna Rada Yuliya Tymoshenko, 13.8% for the incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, and 8.8% for Zelenskyi in the presidential elections.

At the same time, in the second round, according to this survey, Zelenskyi wins Tymoshenko by 1.3% (but the statistical error of the sample is up to 2.3%), and Poroshenko - by 5.3%.