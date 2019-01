A new expert assessment that was conducted as part of the investigation of a case involving embezzlement of public funds when the Ministry of Defense purchased fuel from the Trade Commodity company has reduced the amount that was allegedly embezzled from UAH 149 million to UAH 58 million.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The losses have reduced to UAH 58 million,” he said.

According to him, all the people involved in the case will be informed about this in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court recently ordered a new expert assessment in the case involving embezzlement of UAH 149 million when the Ministry of Defense purchased fuel from Trade Commodity.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) reopened the pre-trial investigation of the case involving embezzlement of UAH 149 million during purchase of fuel from Trade Commodity after a court ruled that the conclusion of the relevant audit was unlawful and that it could not be used in the case. According to the court, a fresh audit can be performed only if the case is reopened.

On September 27, the Administrative Court of Appeal upheld the court of first instance’s decision to cancel the State Audit Service’s act on which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) based its claim that the Ministry of Defense inflicted losses on the state during purchase of from Trade Commodity.