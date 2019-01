Cost Of Poroshenko's Flight To Israel To Sign FTA Agreement And To Switzerland To Participate In World Economi

The cost of air travel of delegations led by President Petro Poroshenko to Israel for signing the Agreement on Free Trade Area (FTA) and to Switzerland for participation in the World Economic Forum in January amounted to UAH 2.5 million.

This is evidenced by the data of the Single Portal for the Use of Public Funds, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For the air flight of the delegation headed by Poroshenko on the route Kyiv - Tel Aviv - Kyiv, the state affairs department paid the Ukraina state aviation enterprise UAH 1 million 164 thousand, and on the route Kyiv - Zurich - Kyiv UAH 1 million 342 thousand.

At the same time, there is no information on the cost of Poroshenko’s flight with a delegation to Turkey in early January to attend the ceremony of awarding Tomos about the autocephaly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine by the Ecumenical Patriarch to the Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko made 20 foreign visits to 14 foreign countries in 2018.