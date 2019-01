Actor Zelenskyi Asking CEC To Register Him As Presidential Candidate

Actor / TV presenter / head of the KVARTAL 95 studio, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is asking the Central Election Commission to register him as a presidential candidate.

Zelenskyi is nominated by the Servant of the People party.

Now the CEC has to either register him or reject his document in the forthcoming five days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC has registered 13 and rejected six presidential candidates.

The documents from presidential candidates are accepted until not later than February 3.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 18.6% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center are ready to vote for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko; 15% - for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi; 11.8% - for Yurii Boiko, a co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 11.2% - for Anatolii Hrytsenko, the leader of the Civic Position party; and 10.7% - for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, at the next presidential election.

A total of 20% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center have expressed their readiness to vote for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, 11.9% - for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 11.6% - for Anatolii Hrytsenko, the leader of the Civic Position at the next presidential election.

A total of 21.2% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology are ready to vote for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, 14.6% for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and 11.6% for incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, at the next presidential election.