PGO Prepares Notice Of Suspicion Of Separatism To Russian MP Zhirinovsky

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has prepared a notice of suspicion of violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine to member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Press service of the PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with a pretrial investigation, on February 20 and 23, 2014, Zhirinovsky publicly called for joining of Crimea and some southeast regions of Ukraine to Russia.

During his stay in Simferopol and Sevastopol (the Russia-annexed Crimea) on February 28, Zhirinovsky called for illegal alteration of the Ukrainian state border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO passed a Zhirinovsky's indictment as to his financing of militants in Donbas to court.