NBU Assigns 2,100 E-Licenses To Individuals Who Send USD 45.5 Million Abroad In 2018

In 2018, the National Bank of Ukraine assigned 2,100 electronic licenses to individuals who sent USD 45.5 million abroad.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the NBU.

According to the report, between July 3, 2017 and December 31, 2017, the central bank assigned a total of 402 licenses of that kind (for USD 9 million).

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, starting July 3, 2017, the NBU started assignation of foreign currency licenses to individuals, except entrepreneurs, to send foreign currency abroad for specific foreign currency transactions.