Ukraine has backed the Venezuelan National Assembly’s President Juan Guaido, who has declared himself as the interim president of the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Responding to the demands of peaceful protesters with force is the quickest way for authorities to lose their legitimacy. We bet on the National Assembly and the wisdom of its President Juan Guaido for a way out of the political crisis,” he wrote.

According to foreign media reports, Guaido declared himself as the interim president of Venezuela at a protest rally on Wednesday with the aim of “de-usurpation of power, formation of a provisional government, and conduct of elections.”

Earlier, the United States and the European Union backed Guaido while Turkey and Russia backed incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine condemned “attempts by the Venezuelan leadership to usurp power and deprive citizens of the right to peaceful assembly” in July 2017.