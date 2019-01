Lawyers for former president Viktor Yanukovych intend to appeal against the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to sentence him to 13 years in prison.

Lawyer Oleksandr Horoshynskyi announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We, the defense team, will definitely file appeals against the verdict, which is not in favor of our client, and we hope that we can uncover the truth in the case," he said.

According to Horoshynskyi , Yanukovych’s lawyers will defend his interest in international courts.

He described the court’s decision unjustified and said that it was made under pressure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv has sentenced Yanukovych to 13 years in prison in absentia.

The court found him guilty of treason and complicity in the conduct of a war of aggression but found him not guilty of aiding Russian encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.