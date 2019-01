Appeal Court Orders Arrest Without Alternative Of Boxer Ocheretianyi Suspected In State Guard Service Employee

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has overturned the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, which chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days to boxer Petro Ocheretianyi, suspected of the murder of an employee of the State Guard Service, and set a bail in the amount of UAH 600,000.

Nadiya Maksymets, the speaker of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office, has posted this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

After the decision announcement, the court decided to take the suspect in custody in the courtroom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ocheretianyi left a remand prison after paying UAH 600,000 of bail.

The prosecutor's office appealed against the arrest of Ocheretianyi with a bail of UAH 600,000.