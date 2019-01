In 2018, the volume of performed construction works made UAH 136.270 billion.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from data of the State Statistics Service.

The index of construction products in comparison with 2017, non-adjusted for the effect of calendar days, was 104.4%.

The works for the construction of buildings and facilities were performed for UAH 64.890 billion (of them UAH 28.644 billion of housing and UAH 36.046 billion of non-residential buildings).

Besides, the works for the construction of engineering facilities and laying of communications were performed for UAH 71.580 billion.

New construction, reconstruction and technical re-equipment made 72.8% of the total amount of fulfilled works; overhaul and running repairs took 18.6% and 8.6% respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the first eleven months of 2018, the volume of performed construction works made UAH 114.983 billion.

In 2017, the volume of performed construction works increased by 20.9% or UAH 17.473 billion year over year to UAH 101.075 billion.