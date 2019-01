NACB Dismisses Case Upon Customs Clearing Of High-Priced SUV By Groysman's Spouse

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has dismissed a criminal case upon avoidance of paying UAH 600,000 during customs clearing of a Mercedes GLE 350D SUV by spouse of Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, Helen Groysman, in 2017.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

The case had been investigated since October 2018.

It was dismissed on December 22, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has dismissed a criminal case upon alleged violations and forgery by Prime Minister Groysman during his Verkhovna Rada chairperson's term.