The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv has found former president Viktor Yanukovych guilty of high treason and aiding aggressive war.

The said section of the sentence was read out by Judge Maksym Titov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the moment, the judge continues reading out the sentence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is asking the court to sentence Yanukovych to 15 years in prison.