The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed readiness to assist Ukraine in reforms.

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde said this after the yesterday's meeting with President Petro Poroshenko in Davos (the Swiss Confederation), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had a good and constructive meeting with President Poroshenko and his team, during which we discussed recent economic developments and prospects for Ukraine, as well as the implementation of the measures under the Stand-By Arrangement approved by the IMF Executive Board on December 18, 2018. I reiterated that the IMF stands ready to continue to support Ukraine, along with other international partners, in its reform efforts under President Poroshenko’s leadership. I also highlighted the urgency for Ukraine to accelerate reforms and transition to stronger growth, which is needed to improve people’s living standards in a sustainable manner," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved a credit program for Ukraine worth USD 17.01 billion.

Early in May 2014, the IMF provided the first tranche within the program worth USD 3.19 billion.

On March 11, 2015, the IMF approved allocation of USD 17.5 billion to Ukraine under a four-year EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program instead of the stand by program.

In October 2018, Ukraine and the IMF agreed on new stand-by program.

The new program worth USD 3.9 billion will be the basis for the economic policy of the Government in 2019.