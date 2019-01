UNIT.City innovation park has become two times bigger, and over the next 3-4 years, it will become one of the largest innovation parks in Europe. This was announced today by Vasyl Khmelnytsky, the main investor of the project and the founder of the UFuture investment group, during the opening of the new 6-storey business campus building in the town of innovations.

"We have visited dozens of countries, thirty innovative parks, and chose the best what the world has to offer, the most successful model. UNIT.City has collection of the best educational programs: the school, the university, the best and the most talented young people, and at the same time, everything that can help to realize innovative ideas, such as coworking, laboratories, accelerators, startups, the most advanced innovative companies. We created an eco-system, a special environment for creating and launching new business ideas, projects and technologies. I believe that Ukraine now has its equivalent of Silicon Valley. Thanks to UNIT.City, gifted young specialists do not leave the country in pursuit of better jobs, but stay and work in Ukraine", said Khmelnytsky.

According to Khmelnytsky, UNIT.City is not a social project for him, but a so-called 'impact business', when investments are not aimed to obtain "quick profits", but rather are focused on the development of the country and the society. According to Khmelnytsky, UNIT.City forms a new image of Ukraine as a country with a creative economy, high technologies, ideas and innovations.

In 2019, it is planned to open two more modern campuses at UNIT.City (6 and 7 thousand square meters each). According to Khmelnytsky, this is only the beginning of a long-term path; thus far, the idea of the project will be implemented only by 9%.

"More than $ 50 million have already been invested in the project, and by the end of the year, this amount will have doubled. Our long-term goal is not only expanding the technology and innovation park, but also creating a city in the city: an environment that meets international standards and is comfortable for young professionals and their families. UNIT.City will offer housing, kindergartens, schools, the entire social infrastructure, "- noted the investor.

UDP and KAN Development became co-developers and co-investors of the UNIT.City campus.

According to Igor Nikonov, the founder of KAN Development, the new business campus was erected in record time of only a year: "The building has a bright architectural appearance, the facility is technological, ergonomic, and completely environmentally friendly: it meets the American LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) "green building" standard. The engineering infrastructure of the new campus is aimed at preserving energy, water resources, reducing CO2 emissions, and improving the quality of indoor air," emphasized Igor Nikonov.