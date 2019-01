President Petro Poroshenko and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde have discussed the prospects for economic growth in Ukraine in 2019.

The Ukrainian presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Davos. The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF and the beginning of implementation of the new Stand-By loan program. The president of Ukraine and the IMF managing director discussed the prospects for economic growth in Ukraine in 2019," the press service said.

Poroshenko and Lagarde stated that Ukraine’s state budget deficit, inflation rate, and international reserves were in line with the parameters stipulated in the documents on cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF.

"The Ukrainian head of state disclosed the measures that are being taken to reform the tax and customs sectors, ensure the stability and efficiency of the financial sector, and conduct large- and small-scale privatization," the statement said.

Lagarde expressed confidence that the entire cooperation program would be implemented successfully in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund reached agreement on a new Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) in October 2018. The new SBA, with a requested access of SDR 2.8 billion (the equivalent to USD 3.9 billion), will provide an anchor for the authorities’ economic policies during 2019.

Ukraine received USD 1.4 billion as the first tranche of the new SBA in December 2018. The National Bank of Ukraine expects Ukraine to receive two more tranches of USD 1.3 billion each in 2019.