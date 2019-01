The Crimean Tatar Resource Center and the Crimean Tatar Mejlis registered six victims of the occupation regime, 92 searches, 128 detentions, 152 interrogations, 206 arrests, and 492 violations of the right to a fair trial in Crimea in 2018.

Eskender Bariev, the head of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center’s board and a member of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The total number of victims during the reporting period is six people. Of them, four are representatives of the Crimean Tatar people. Most of them were recorded in the first half of 2018,” said Bariev.

In addition, 57 cases (including 28 involving Crimean Tatars) of deterioration of the health of political prisoners due to unsanitary conditions in remand prisons, failure to provide proper medical care, and use of physical force and torture by security forces were recorded. Fifty illegal transfers of political prisoners from Crimea to Russia were also registered.

The report also cited eight cases of violation of the right to peaceful assembly and 178 cases of illegal entry of vessels into ports in the Russian-annexed Crimea, which is a violation of international law and Ukrainian legislation.

Besides, cases of deportation from the peninsula, vandalism, and violations of the right to education and freedom of movement were also reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Crimean Tatar Resource Center and the Crimean Tatar Mejlis reported that Russian security forces detained 248 Crimean Tatars, fined 99, and arrested 42 in Crimea in 2017.