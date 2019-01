NACB Closes Case Against Cabinet Members Suspected Of Abuses During Selection Of Banks To Pay State Employees’

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has closed criminal proceedings against members of the Cabinet of Ministers and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on suspicion of abuse of power or official position during adoption of a resolution establishing the criteria for selecting banks to pay state employees’ salaries and pensioners.

A law-enforcement source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NACB began investigating the case under Article 364 of the Criminal Code on September 21, 2018.

The investigation was launched after the relevant court decision, in which a certain Serhii Yudin was the applicant.

According to court documents, members of the Cabinet of Ministers were investigated on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities during the adoption of the resolution No. 662 of September 22, 2016 entitled "Certain Issues involving Payment of Pensions, Monetary Assistance, and Salaries to Employees of State-Financed Institutions."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has closed a case that was filed against Groysman on suspicion of committing abuses when signing the 2016 state budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers established criteria for selecting banks to pay salaries to state employees and pensioners on September 22, 2016.