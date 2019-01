Naftogaz Hires U.S.-Based Covington & Burling For USD 5.9 Million To Represent It In Dispute With Russia Over

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company has hired the Covington & Burling LLP law firm (United States) for USD 5.9 million to represent the company in disputes with Russia over the seizure of the group's assets in Crimea.

This was announced in the ProZorro electronic public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The agreement was signed on January 21.

The deadline for provision of the legal services is December 31, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine and six of its subsidiaries (Chornomorneftegaz, Ukrtransgaz, Likvo, UkrGasVydobuvannya, Ukrtransnafta, and Gas of Ukraine) filed a compensation claim against Russia for illegal seizure of their assets in Crimea at a tribunal set up at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in October 2016.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine group’s losses as a result of the annexation of Crimea are estimated at about USD 5 billion (excluding interest).