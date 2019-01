The Ministry of Health intends to initiate the announcement of a measles epidemic in Ukraine.

Acting Minister of Health Uliyana Suprun told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To declare an epidemic, we must convene a special commission that will do this. By the end of the week we collect all the documents so that we can convene this commission and consider whether it is time for the epidemic," she said.

At the same time, according to Suprun, the commission takes into account not only the number of sick and dead, but also other factors (which she did not name).

She also noted that during the epidemic, the Ministry has expanded powers to purchase vaccines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health stated that 3,450 people got measles during the period from January 11 to January 18, 3 people died from measles complications.

In 2018, 54,481 people fell ill with measles, 16 people died from measles complications.