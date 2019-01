The head of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic made an offer to Ukraine on a new contract on the transit of Russian gas after 2019. After the actual failure of the trilateral Ukraine-EU-Russia gas transit talks on January 21 in Brussels, the European Commissioner said that the new contract should be effective for at least 10 upcoming years, and the volume of annual transit should be at the level that Ukraine normally provides, that is, within 80-90 billion cubic meters per year.

Negotiations on the transit of gas via Ukraine after 2019, which took place in Brussels on January 21 at the ministerial level of Ukraine, Russia and the leadership of the European Commission, ended in almost nothing. They lasted only about 40 minutes, instead of the planned 3 hours.

As one of the representatives of the Ukrainian delegation told Ukrainian News Agency, the Russian side, which was represented, inter alia, by Gazprom head Alexey Miller and Energy Minister Alexander Novak, rather toughly and uncompromisingly offered the only option - to extend the gas transit contract valid from 2009 after 2019, even without any consultations.

Later, representatives of the Ukrainian delegation confirmed to journalists that was exactly what the Gazprom's head suggested.

Read the full version of the article at https://ukranews.com/publication/2596-posle-bezuspeshnykh-peregovorov-s-rossiei-evropa-predlagaet-ukraine-novyi-tranzitnyi-kontrakt-na-10?fbclid=IwAR3QPPL1QNiGYMFjVG55QTEnOXf-mixGsyLPgWmJo7LfzT1EtcS8U5RccxE