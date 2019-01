Ukraine has ceases the interstate exchange with economic information enshrined in the agreement signed within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine passed respective Executive Order at its meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement on interstate exchange with economic information signed by Ukraine in Minsk (the Republic of Belarus) on June 26, 1992.

Besides, the Executive Order terminates the agreements on exchange with information in the sector of foreign economic activity dated September 24, 1993 and on cooperation in the field of foreign economic activity dated May 15, 1992.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to terminate the agreement with the Commonwealth of Independent States on development of exhibition and fair activity.