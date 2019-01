The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has expressed its readiness to introduce biometric passport-based visa regime for Russian citizens.

Head of the State Border Service press-service Oleh Slobodian has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that since January 1, 2019, a total of 12,000 fingerprints have been recorded from foreigners who visited Ukraine, the figure includes 11,000 Russian citizens.

In 2018, a total of 500,000 Russian citizens provided their fingerprints.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin calls for introduction of visa regime on the basis of biometric passport for Russian citizens.