On January 24, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv will announce sentence to former president Viktor Yanukovych.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The former president is accused under Section 5 of Article 27 and Section 3 of Article 110 (violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine), Section 1 of Article 111 (high treason), and Section 5 of Article 27 and Section 2 of Article 437 (aiding in aggressive war) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 30, 2018, the court finished Yanukovych's case debates that started on August 16.