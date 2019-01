From now the stelae of Ukrainian unity is situated in the city of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. To commemorate the centenary of the Unity Act, Ukrainian peacekeepers, set up a memorable stelae in the form of a map of Ukraine and signposts with distances to their native towns and cities in their camp.

"Thanks to the work of every Ukrainian and all the nation in general independence of Ukraine from a distant dream turned into reality. Every day of these hundred years since the signing of the Unity Act were the days of struggle of the people for their place on the world map and this struggle continues. Only by a diligent work we can save what our ancestors have won and achieve new heights. Our detachment has a unique opportunity and huge responsibility to contribute to the recognition of our country as a strong world power and a reliable ally as far as looking at us our partners see Ukraine." – stated in the post of 18 Separate Helicopter Detachment on Facebook.