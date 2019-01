President Petro Poroshenko has handed the Golden Star Order to Patriarch Filaret (Mykhailo Denysenko), who was previously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

The award was handed at a reception on the occasion of the Day of Unity and the centenary of the proclamation of the Act of Reunification of the Ukrainian People’s Republic and the West Ukrainian People’s Republic, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Filaret was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine by Poroshenko’s decree of January 8 "for his outstanding historical role in the establishment of the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine, activities aimed at reviving the spirituality of the Ukrainian people, raising the authority of Orthodoxy, establishing ideals of mercy and interfaith harmony."

Filaret did not attend Poroshenko’s speech on the occasion of the Day of Unity at the Sofia Square on Tuesday morning, he opened the congress of the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association, which would nominate the party leader Yuliya Tymoshenko as a presidential candidate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the presidential elections will be held on March 31.