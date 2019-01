The Central Election Commission (CEC) registered an independent Member of Parliament Yurii Boiko as a presidential candidate for the March 31 elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Election Commission on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Boiko was registered as a self-nominated candidate.

He was born in 1958, in 2014 he passed to the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition bloc, being No.1 on the party’s electoral list.

He headed the Opposition Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada until November 2018, was expelled from its composition after he decided to run for President, joining the For Life party of the MP Vadym Rabinovych.

"There was no congress, because the Opposition Platform For Life political party is not registered yet, it is a social movement, but it supports me," he explained to journalists when applying for self-nomination.

Earlier, Boiko was Vice Prime Minister (in the government of Mykola Azarov in 2012-2014), Minister of Energy and Coal Industry (in Azarov's government in 2010-2012), Minister of Fuel and Energy (in the Cabinet of Ministers of Viktor Yanukovych in 2006-2007), MP of the VI convocation from the Party of Regions, Chairperson of the Board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company (2002-2005).

After being registered as a presidential candidate from January 23 to 12:00 p.m. on March 29, Boiko is allowed to conduct election campaign.

At the same time, at a meeting on Tuesday, the CEC refused to register candidates Petro Rekalo and Yurii Boyarskyi.

Both of them did not make the required UAH 2.5 million pledge for registration, and the documents submitted by them do not meet the requirements of the electoral legislation.

Also, the CEC refused to allow Batkivschyna Moloda to have official election observers, since the issue of monitoring the electoral process does not belong to the statutory activities of a public organization.

Thus, as of Tuesday, the CEC registered 13 presidential candidates.

Another 6 applicants were denied registration by the commission, and documents of 5 are still being considered.

Acceptance of documents for registration will end on February 3.

At that, until March 7 inclusively registered candidates will be able to officially refuse to run.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget provides for UAH 2.4 billion to hold presidential elections on March 31.