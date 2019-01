The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) began a full check of the e-declarations of the mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv city state administration Vitali Klitschko and the first deputy chairperson of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada Ihor Kononenko for 2015-2017.

This is stated in the NACP decision of January 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In general, it was decided to fully check 160 declarations.

In particular, declarations for different years of more than 30 Members of Parliament will be checked, including the Chairperson of the Radical Party faction Oleh Liashko, the Opposition Bloc faction Chairperson Vadym Novinsky, the Co-Chairperson of the Vidrodzennia Party group Vitalii Khomytynnik and the Deputy Chairperson of the Will of the People’s Members of Parliament group Stepan Ivakhiv.

NACP will also check the declarations of the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vitali Kovalchuk for 2017 and the First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi for 2015-2016.

Besides, the declarations of the Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova for 2015-2017, the Chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities Dmytro Vovk for 2017, the Deputy Prosecutor General - Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios for 2015 and the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration Serhii Petukhov for 2016.

NACP will also conduct a full check of the declarations of the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov for 2015-2017, the mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko and the mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamai for 2016-2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP began a full check of electronic declarations for 2015-2017 of recently reinstated by a court as the head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) Roman Nasirov, who is registered as a presidential candidate for March 31 elections.