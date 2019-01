Reinstated by a court as the head of the State Fiscal Service (SFS), presidential candidate Roman Nasirov declared UAH 6 of income, his wife - UAH 9.1 million of income for 2017.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The only income of Nasirov in 2017 was interest from Ukrgasbank - UAH 6.

His wife Kateryna Hlymbovska earned UAH 9.1 million - UAH 39,000 of salary in Altis-Construction, UAH 17,100 - an additional benefit from Altis-Construction, UAH 9.1 million - from an agreement on participation in the Fund for construction financing.

Nasirov declared USD 55,000 in cash (it was USD 1.13 million) and UAH 1.3 million (it was UAH 3.4 million), UAH 200 in bank accounts and USD 297,700 in a foreign brokerage account.

His wife declared USD 120,000 in cash (it was USD 320,000), UAH 2.1 million (it was UAH 2.8 million), as well as UAH 155,000 and EUR 30 in bank accounts and UAH 50 million of nail in Solomianskyi district court of Kyiv.

In 2017, Breguet wristwatch appeared in Nasirov’s property, in his wife property appeared Rolex watches, but the costs for these accessories are not indicated, they are nor indicated as gifts.

As in the previous declarations, Nasirov indicates his and wife's jewelery, watches, a collection of wines and coins, fur coats and Chanel clothes.

In the family’s collection there are paintings by artists Stoliarenko, Hluschenko, Kotsk, Smirnov, Reunov, statues by the sculptor Arkhipenko.

Nasirov owns a land plot of 395 square meters in Chernihiv, as well as land plots of 5,900, 33,000 and 10,750 square meters in the village Kolichovka of Chernihiv region, as well he rents a number of land plots near ​​the same village.

Hlymbovska owns a house of 414 square meters and a land plots of ​​502 and 450 square meters in Kozyn of Kyiv region, as well as an apartment in Kyiv of ​​157 square meters.

Also Nasirov owns the Toyota Camry of 2008, and his wife owns Land Rover, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Nasirov leases LEXUS LS 600.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 21, the Central Election Commission (CEC) registered Nasirov as presidential candidate.

President Petro Poroshenko considers the decision of the court to reinstate Roman Nasirov as head of the State Fiscal Service as an indicator of the imperfection of judicial reform.