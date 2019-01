All-Ukrainian Association Batkivschyna political party nominated the leader of the All-Ukrainian Association Batkivschyna party Yuliya Tymoshenko as a presidential candidate.

The decision was taken at the 14th party congress in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The congress is attended by Patriarch Filaret, former President Leonid Kravchuk (1991-1994), Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legislative Support of Law Enforcement, MP Andrii Kozhemiakin (Batkivschyna faction), MP Hryhorii Nemyria; video messages of the former Presidents of Georgia and Poland, Mikheil Saakashvili and Aleksander Kwasniewski, of the presidential candidate - the former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine, the leader of the Social and Political Movement of Valentyn Nalyvaichenko Spravedlyvist political party were also shown.

Tymoshenko also invited war veterans of Donbas to speak in.

“Tymoshenko is Ukraine’s only political cyborg,” said one of the veterans.

The congress was attended by 174 delegates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tymoshenko is confident that she and the incumbent President Petro Poroshenko will come to the second round of presidential elections, and has no doubt that she will win the elections.

Former President of Georgia, the leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili expressed support for Tymoshenko.