Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho expressed support for the leader of the All-Ukrainian Association Batkivschyna party Yuliya Tymoshenko at a party congress in Kyiv.

He said this in a video message, shown at the congress, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"She has a charisma, big one. This is a very strong personality. She went through many trials. Yuliya is a unique personality. She is able to overcome any difficulties. Such a person can lead the country," he said.

Coelho noted that he had met Tymoshenko twice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former President of Georgia, leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili expressed support for Yuliya Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party at a party congress in Kyiv.