Passenger Transportation Down 3.5% To 4.5 Billion People In 2018

In 2018, all types of transport decreased passenger transportation by 3.5% year over year to 4,486.7 million passengers.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2018, passenger flow rose by 4.4% to 103.792 billion passenger-kilometers.

In 2018, railway transport decreased the transportation of passengers by 4.4% year over year to 157.6 million, and the passenger flow rose by 1.3% year over year to 28.438 billion passenger-kilometers.

At the same time, passenger transportation by motor vehicles decreased by 5.6% year over year to 1,906.9 million, while the passenger flow fell by 2.5% year over year to 34.611 billion passenger-kilometers.

Passenger transportation by air rose by 17% year over year to 12.4 million, and the passenger flow increased by 25% year over year to 25.433 billion passenger-kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first eleven months of 2018, all types of transport decreased passenger transportation by 3% year over year to 4,123.6 million passengers.

In 2017, all types of transport increased passenger transportation by 0.3% year over year to 4,647.2 million passengers.

Passenger transportation in 2018:

Passengers transported, million Passenger flow, million passengers kilometers 2018 in % against 2017 2018 in % against 2017 Total 4,486.7 96.5 103,792.4 104.4 - rail* 157.6 95.6 28,437.6 101.3 - road 1,906.9 94.4 34,611.0 97.5 - water 0.7 113.0 27.6 90.9 - air 12.4 117.0 25,432.6 125.0 - tram 666.3 98.6 3,925.4 100.0 - trolleybus 1,016.2 96.0 5,804.8 96.5 - subway 726.6 101.1 5,553.4 100.8

* - including passengers transported by city electric train.