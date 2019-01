Volume Of Assigned Subsidies For Housing Services Down 32.1% To UAH 2,704 Million In 2018

In 2018, the volume of assigned subsidies for housing and communal services decreased by 32.1% to UAH 2,704 million year over year.

The State Statistics Service announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

In urban settlements, the total amount of assigned subsidies was UAH 1,860.2 million, in rural settlements - UAH 843.8 million (UAH 2,811.1 million and UAH 1,169 million respectively in 2017).

The average size of the assigned subsidy per household in December 2018 decreased compared to the same period in 2017 by 28.2% and amounted to UAH 713.

Totally, in 2018, 7,471,500 households applied for subsidies for housing and communal services, which is by 8.9% less than in 2017 (of which 66.5% are urban settlements applications).

In December, 3,916,800 households received subsidies for housing and communal services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first 11 months of 2018, the volume of assigned subsidies for housing and communal services decreased by 39.3% to UAH 2,233.3 million year over year.

In 2017, the volume of assigned subsidies for housing and communal services decreased by 30.2% to UAH 3,980.1 million over 2016.

The Cabinet of Ministers abolished the provision of previously assigned subsidies with an increase in the number of persons registered in the dwelling.