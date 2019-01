Presidential candidate, Hennadii Balashov, has declared UAH 1.2 million of income from entrepreneur activity in 2017.

This is said in the data posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Balashov along with his spouse Nataliya also declared UAH 2.4 million, USD 495,000 and EUR 330,000 in cash for 2017.

Balashov is also an ultimate beneficiary of the Lisnyky City limited liability company (owns 49.1% worth UAH 0.8 million in it), Lypky Real Estate Agency private enterprise (100% worth UAH 1,000), Oceanside Cottage LLC (located in the United States; 67% worth UAH 27.6 million), А1А Oceanshore LLC (located in the United States; 50% worth UAH 23.5 million).

Balashov owns three land plots with the areas of 400-637 sq.m worth UAH 914,000-2.5 million in Kyiv; a residential house with the area of 466.9 sq.m worth UAH 1.5 million in Kyiv; three apartments with the areas of 58.8-480.1 sq.m in Kyiv; 10 garages with the areas of 15.2-16.1 sq.m; three offices in Kyiv with the areas of 109.7-273.6 sq.m worth UAH 250,000-2,000,000.

Besides, Balashov owns 10 Bitcoins.

The presidential candidate also owns a Mercedes Benz CL 500 (2007 production year) worth 500,000.

Along with his relatives, Balashov (his stake is 50-75%) owns: a residential house with the area of 100.8 sq.m worth UAH 1.3 million located in the village of Lisnyky (Kyiv region); and five apartments with the areas of 31.8-273.6 sq.m worth UAH 10,000-1,400,000 in Kyiv.

The candidate declared UAH 0.4 million of his spouse's income from entrepreneur activity.