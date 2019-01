The National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (the Asset Recovery Agency) has leases out an armored BMW car confiscated from businessman Serhii Kurchenko.

The Asset Recovery Agency’s Director Anton Yanchuk announced this to the Ukrainian News agency.

"The armored BMW has been leased out," he said.

According to him, an Aston Martin car that was also confiscated from Kurchenko "practically remains in place."

He noted that that the Asset Recovery Agency manages the cars confiscated from Kurchenko on the basis of a contract.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Asset Recovery Agency previously failed to lease out Kurchenko’s Aston Martin car.

The Aston Martin and BMW cars were transferred to the Asset Recovery Agency by the Prosecutor General's Office on November 14, 2018.