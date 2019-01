The Servant of the People political party has nominated artist, head of Kvartal 95 studio Volodymyr Zelenskyi as a presidential candidate.

The press service of the party said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, January 21, 2019, an extraordinary congress of the Servant of the People political party was held, which was attended by delegates from the regional offices of the Servant of the People. The congress, which was held in an informal setting, was opened by the chairperson of the party Ivan Bakanov. Volodymyr Zelenskyi, artistic director of the Kvartal 95 studio, was nominated as a candidate for the post of President of Ukraine by the Servant of the People party," the statement reads.

Besides, the party authorized Bakanov to sign the decision to nominate a party candidate for the presidential elections on March 31, 2019 and to submit documents to the Central Election Commission with the right to transfer these powers to third parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on New Year's Eve Zelenskyi on the air of the 1+1 TV channel announced the decision to nominate his candidacy for the post of President of Ukraine, whose elections are scheduled for March 31.

After that, the media reported that Zelenskyi was involved in the activities of at least four film companies operating in Russia inclusively, one of them taking part in a competition to receive budget financing for its projects.

The lawyer of the showman said that Zelenskyi receives royalties from his business in Russia and could not close it because of criminal prosecution.